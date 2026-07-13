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Rainbow Children's Shares In Focus After IDBI Capital's 'Buy' Initiation — Check Target Price, Upside Potential

The brokerage believes Rainbow is well positioned to capitalise on the long-term growth opportunity in India's underpenetrated pediatric and maternal healthcare market, on the back of its leadership in pediatric critical care, integrated mother and child healthcare platform, differentiated hub-and-spoke operating model and asset-light expansion strategy.

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Rainbow Children's Shares In Focus After IDBI Capital's 'Buy' Initiation — Check Target Price, Upside Potential
IDBI Capital believe Rainbow's combination of a visible near-term expansion pipeline and management's long-term aspiration, provides strong visibility on sustained earnings growth.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd. with a Buy rating and assign 24 times EV/Ebitda multiple at 10% premium to sector median to FY28E Ebitda estimate to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,744, implying a potential upside of 18%.

The brokerage believes Rainbow deserves to trade at a premium to the hospital sector owing to-

  1. its leadership position in the fastest growing segment of healthcare delivery in pediatric and maternal healthcare,
  2. industry-leading operating metrics, return ratios, and net cash balance sheet,
  3. a proven execution track record with sustained profitability across mature hospitals, and
  4. a scalable and capital efficient business model capable of supporting long-term earnings compounding.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Rainbow Initiating Coverage Note.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: DMart Q1 Review: Dolat Capital Upgrades Stock, Revises Target Price Despite A Soft Quarter — What's Driving The Bullish Call?

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