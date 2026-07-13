Rainbow Children's Shares In Focus After IDBI Capital's 'Buy' Initiation — Check Target Price, Upside Potential

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IDBI Capital Report

IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd. with a Buy rating and assign 24 times EV/Ebitda multiple at 10% premium to sector median to FY28E Ebitda estimate to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,744, implying a potential upside of 18%.

The brokerage believes Rainbow deserves to trade at a premium to the hospital sector owing to-

its leadership position in the fastest growing segment of healthcare delivery in pediatric and maternal healthcare, industry-leading operating metrics, return ratios, and net cash balance sheet, a proven execution track record with sustained profitability across mature hospitals, and a scalable and capital efficient business model capable of supporting long-term earnings compounding.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Rainbow Initiating Coverage Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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