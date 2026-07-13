Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Arrive In Mumbai Today

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who died in Saturday's boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island will be flown back to India on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.

In a post on X, the Embassy said the remains would be repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979, scheduled to depart at 1800 hrs local time and land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by 2135 hrs IST.

It said the respective state governments had been informed and asked to coordinate with affected families for the onward journey of the remains to their final destinations.

"We are available for any assistance," the mission said, adding that the Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City continued to pray for the families of the deceased.

The tragedy occurred when a speedboat operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, capsized roughly 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai islet while returning to An Thoi Port after an island-hopping excursion.

Witnesses reportedly said the vessel overturned within minutes of setting off, throwing everyone aboard into the water, with several tourists reportedly trapped inside the hull.

ALSO READ: Shocking Videos Emerge As Speedboat Carrying Indians Capsizes In Vietnam, 15 Killed

Nearby boats, along with Vietnamese border guards, navy personnel and the coastguard, rushed to the scene, rescuing 21 survivors while all 15 bodies were subsequently recovered.

Many of those on board are believed to have hailed from Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths, saying the Indian Embassy was extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered an investigation into the accident and directed authorities to review waterway and maritime safety standards in the area.

Phu Quoc, located in the Gulf of Thailand, has emerged as one of Vietnam's fastest-growing destinations for Indian travellers in recent years, aided by expanding direct flight connectivity and Vietnam's liberal e-visa policy.

The island received 5.7 million tourists in the first half of this year alone, according to local tourism authorities.

ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Embassy Confirms 15 Indian Tourists Killed — Releases List Of Deceased

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.