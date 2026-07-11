Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Embassy Confirms 15 Indian Tourists Killed — Releases List Of Deceased

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam on Saturday shared a list of the 15 Indian nationals who died in the boat accident near Phu Quoc Island, saying the details had been received from Vietnamese authorities.

In a post on X, the embassy said it was sharing the list with profound grief and that its prayers were with the families of the deceased, adding that the embassy and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City remained available for any assistance.

Accident Occurred During Boat Trip Near Phu Quoc

The speedboat, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, capsized around 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai islet, while on a route between Hon May Rut and An Thoi Port.

While nearby tourist boats rushed to help, several trapped passengers could not be pulled out in time, according to Vietnamese media reports.

Other tourist boats in the area rushed to the scene after spotting the overturned craft, and some people were pulled out of the water alive, according to Vietnamese outlet VnExpress.

Embassy Set Up Emergency Helplines

The embassy had earlier set up control rooms to assist affected families, one at the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, reachable at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414, and another in Hanoi at +84 91 308 9165.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths, saying Indian officials were in close contact with Vietnamese authorities and providing all possible assistance.

ALSO READ: 15 People, Including Indian Tourists, Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc

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