'Everyone Should Stay Humble': Erling Haaland Before Norway-England World Cup Clash

Norway striker Erling Haaland has urged everyone to "stay humble" ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England, while maintaining that the Three Lions remain the favourites to advance.

Speaking before the high-profile encounter, Haaland was asked whether England supporters should remain cautious despite their confidence heading into the knockout fixture. The Manchester City forward responded by saying, "I think everyone should stay humble. But they should be confident of progressing, definitely. It's England."

'Put The Pressure On England'

Haaland also suggested that the expectations should be placed on England rather than Norway. He described England as one of the tournament favourites and encouraged the media to direct the pressure towards Gareth Southgate's side ahead of the quarter-final.

The striker added that Norway's journey to this stage has been special, particularly after their victory over Brazil in the previous round. He said reaching the World Cup quarter-finals is not a common achievement for Norway, making the occasion significant for both the team and its supporters.

Special Match For Haaland

The match also carries personal significance for Haaland, who was born in Leeds, England, and currently plays club football in the Premier League. He acknowledged that facing England and several of his club teammates makes the fixture unique.

Norway entered the contest after an impressive World Cup campaign, with Haaland scoring seven goals in four matches. England and Norway will meet for a place in the semi-finals as Norway looks to continue its historic run in the tournament.

ALSO READ: Norway vs England Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups, Team News; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Match On TV, Online India?

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