ITR 2026: Over 1.7 Crore Taxpayers Have Filed Returns Ahead Of July 31 Deadline; Have You?

If you have not filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) yet, take out a few minutes and do it. The July 31 deadline for filing ITR 1 and ITR 2 is getting closer and taxpayers across the country are submitting their returns in huge numbers.

The Income Tax Department has announced that more than 1.7 crore people have already filed their ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. It also revealed that the filing pace has picked up recently, as over 10 lakh returns were submitted in a single day on July 10.

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The figures show that many taxpayers are choosing to complete the process before the last minute rush.

On X, the Income Tax Department wrote, “Over 1.7 Crore taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for AY 2026-27. With more than 10 Lakh returns filed just yesterday, the momentum is building. Have you filed your ITR 1 & 2 yet? Don't wait for the final rush. Beat the last minute traffic & file smoothly before the deadline of 31 July 2026.”

Speaking to Zee Business, tax expert Sunil Garg said that taxpayers should first understand the difference between the tax year (financial year) and AY before filing their Income Tax Return. He said, “First, taxpayers should understand that the return being filed this year is for Assessment Year 2026-27, not Tax Year 2026-27. The return for Tax Year 2026-27 will be filed next year.”

ALSO READ: ITR Filing AY 2026-27: Who Should File Tax Returns Even When Income Is Below Taxable Limit?

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