Norway vs England Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

England's quest to lift their second FIFA World Cup trophy and the first since 1966 continues with a quarter-final showdown against Norway as the two European sides renew their rivalry at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The winners will book a place in the semifinals, where either Argentina or Switzerland await.

England began their World Cup campaign in impressive fashion with a victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia. The Three Lions were then held to a goalless draw by Ghana before wrapping up the group stage with a win over Paraguay.

England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 where Harry Kane scored twice to inspire a dramatic comeback and keep the Three Lions' dream alive. The team then travelled to the iconic Azteca Stadium, where the English team produced a resilient performance, edging out Mexico in one of the tournament's most captivating encounters to secure their place in the last eight.

Competing at their first FIFA World Cup since France 1998, Norway have exceeded expectations by reaching the quarterfinals.

The Scandinavian nation opened its campaign with consecutive victories over Iraq and Senegal before a heavily rotated side suffered a defeat to France in its final group-stage match. Norway eased past Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and produced another disciplined and clinical performance to eliminate South American giants Brazil.

Match Start Time

The match between the two European nations will be played at the Miami Stadium. It is set to kick-off at 2.30 a.m. IST on Sunday.

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Head to Head

Matches Played: 12

England wins: 7

Norway wins: 2

Draws: 3

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

England: W-W-W-D-W

Norway: W-W-L-W-W

England

Possible Playing 11: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane

Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane Substitutes: Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, John Stones, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford.

Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, John Stones, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford. Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Norway

Possible Playing 11: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Vassbakk Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berg, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Vassbakk Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berg, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa. Substitutes: Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Leo Ostigard, Thelonious Aasgaard. Fredrik Aursnes, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Jorgen Strand Larsen

Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Leo Ostigard, Thelonious Aasgaard. Fredrik Aursnes, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Jorgen Strand Larsen Coach: Stale Solbakken

Players to Watch

The Norway vs England will pit two of the most fiercest and effective center-forwards against each other. England captain Harry Kane has fired in six goals and provided one assists in this World Cup. Norway's goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland has netted seven goals in his maiden World Cup campaign.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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