LTM Q1 Review: JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley Stay Mixed On June Quarter Results — Buy Or Sell?

Shares of LTM will be in focus today, July 13 after the IT firm announced first quarter results for the fiscal 2027. The company declared earnings on Saturday, July 11, reporting a 5.3% sequential growth in net profit.

LTM's consolidated bottom-line stood at Rs 1,466 crore, meeting analysts' estimates of Rs 1,432 crore. In the preceding quarter, the IT major posted a net profit of Rs 1,392 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 2.8% to Rs 11,608 crore from Rs 11,292 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts had pegged the IT company to post a topline of Rs 11,544 crore.

In terms of operations, earnings before interest and taxes also rose 5.3% to Rs 1,799 crore from Rs 1,709 crore, in-line with D-Street expectations of Rs 1,744 crore. Margin expanded to 15.5% in the quarter under review, from 15.1% in Q4 of fiscal 2026.

Here's what brokerages are saying -

Brokerages such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Kotak Securities remained mixed on LTM shares after its Q1 results, maintaining Neutral, Equal-weight, Sell, and Reduce coverage, respectively, while acknowledging resilient margins and management's confidence in stronger FY27 growth.

Both JPMorgan and Citi cut target price to Rs 4050 and Rs 3455, marking an upside of 0.3% and downside of 14% respectively from its closing price on Friday. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley set a target price of Rs 4,000 and Kotak Securities hiked target price to Rs 3900, a downside of 0.9% and 3%.

The brokerages said margin expansion, AI-led revenue traction, and the expected CBDT deal ramp-up are positives, but weak revenue growth and rich valuations continue to limit upside for the stock.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential AMC Among Over A Dozen Companies To Share Earnings

JPMorgan on LTM

Maintain Neutral; cut target price to Rs 4050 from Rs 4200

Q1 print mixed; Optimism on rest of FY27

Discloses AI lead revenues at 12% of total

Margins have levers; to expand for the rest of FY27

Morgan Stanley on LTM

Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 4000

Q1: Lack of revenue growth downgrades a positive but already priced in

Revenue in line, margins ahead of expectations

Key verticals and top client buckets performed well

Management reiterated expectation of FY27 revenue growth exceeding FY26

CBDT deal expected to ramp up in Q2



Citi on LTM

Maintain Sell; cut target price to Rs 3450 from Rs 3455

Q1 largely inline; subcontractors led growth

Management commentary – Confident about growing in Q2 and continuing momentum into H2

Below consensus estimates are largely unchanged

Expect LTM to deliver ~5% CAGR in organic revenues over FY26-28

Kotak Securities on LTM

Maintain Reduce; hike target price to Rs 3900 from Rs 3700

Good execution but hard-pressed for growth acceleration

In-line revenue and EBIT margins; revaluation gain helps offset sharp forex loss

Reasonable execution but not enough for significant growth acceleration

Stock does not offer considerable upside from the current levels

ALSO READ: LTM Q1 Review: Margin Beat Prompts Motilal Oswal To Raise Target Price — Check Upside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.