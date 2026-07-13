Walchandnagar Industries Plans To Raise Rs 400 Crore In 3-6 Months

Walchandnagar Industries is planning to raise around Rs 400 crore over the next three to six months to fund capacity expansion, with a major portion earmarked for its nuclear manufacturing business, managing director and chief executive officer Chirag Doshi told NDTV Profit.

The company plans to invest Rs 250-300 crore in a new nuclear manufacturing facility, which will cater to private-sector orders. Doshi said the facility is expected to be operational and begin servicing orders within the next 18 months.

"We plan to raise around Rs 400 crore in the next three to six months and invest Rs 250-300 crore in the new plant," Doshi said, adding that the company's risk mitigation plan has now been fulfilled.

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Doshi also said Walchandnagar has seen increased engagement with stakeholders over the past two to three months, reflecting growing interest in the company's expansion strategy.

The fundraising plans come after the engineering company reported a sharp turnaround in its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings.

For Q4FY26, revenue rose 75.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 93.02 crore from Rs 53.08 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2.94 crore compared with a loss of Rs 56.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while total expenses declined to Rs 100.95 crore from Rs 112.12 crore.

Walchandnagar Industries, which has over a century of engineering operations, manufactures critical equipment for sectors including nuclear power, aerospace, defence, missiles, oil and gas, and power generation.

The company has played a key role in several strategic national programmes, including supplying critical components for nuclear reactors, ISRO's Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, satellite launch vehicles, and the Agni missile programme.

On the bourses, however, Walchandnagar Industries shares were trading 0.23% lower at Rs 260.20 per share, at 10:50 AM.

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