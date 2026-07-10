L&T Finance Q1 Results: Profit Surges 29% To Record High On Solid Retail Book Growth

L&T Finance Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 jumped 28.7% to a fresh high on the back of a strong retail book growth, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 902 crore, compared to Rs 701 crore in the year-ago period. Retail disbursements for the quarter under review grew 36% to Rs 23,852 Crore from Rs. 17,522 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Consolidated book registered a 27% rise to Rs 1,29,634 crore from Rs 1,02,314 crore. Total Income rose 23% to Rs 5,243 crore from Rs 4,260 crore year-on-year. Net Interest Income climbed 28.4% to Rs 2,924.8 crore. Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 2.48% in the first quarter of FY27, compared to 2.37% in the year-ago period.

"Q1FY27 was another quarter where we remained focused on disciplined execution amidst an evolving macroeconomic environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures and elevated borrowing costs," said Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO.

ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management IPO: AUM Volatility, Distributor Reliance Among Key Risks Outlined

He added that despite these external factors, their diversified retail franchise continued to demonstrate resilience, delivering strong business momentum and healthy book growth in line with the goals of our Lakshya 31 strategic plan. The company has also ramped up their investments in technology, analytics and AI.

"In our bid to transform into an AI-native organization, we are increasingly embedding our proprietary AI ecosystem across the entire lending stack from sourcing and underwriting through our in-house AI credit engine ‘Project Cyclops' to portfolio monitoring through ‘Project Nostradamus' and our expanding suite of in-house developed AI copilots and agents," the CEO highlighted.

L&T Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 28.7% at Rs 902 crore versus Rs 701 crore.

Total Income up 23% at Rs 5,243 crore versus Rs 4,260 crore.

L&T Finance Share Price

The shares were little changed at Rs 321.35 apiece during market close on the NSE, compared to a 1% advance in the Nifty index on Friday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.