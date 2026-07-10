BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai's Andheri After 'Brake Failure'

A major road accident occurred in Mumbai's Andheri West on Friday evening after a BEST bus allegedly suffered a brake failure and crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving at least two people injured.

According to information received from BEST Traffic Control, the incident took place at around 6:10 pm involving a BEST bus operating on Route No. 242 from Tilak Nagar towards Andheri. The accident occurred in the Amboli area of Andheri West.

Preliminary findings suggest the bus lost control after an alleged brake failure and collided with four cars and an autorickshaw. Earlier reports from the scene had indicated that as many as 14 vehicles, including several autorickshaws, may have been involved in the chain collision.

The bus driver reportedly informed authorities that the brakes failed, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Emergency response teams, including officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade and the Mumbai Police, were rushed to the spot to assist in rescue operations, regulate traffic and clear the damaged vehicles from the road.

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According to the latest official update, two people sustained injuries in the accident.

At Cooper Hospital, 33-year-old Santalal Yadav was treated on an outpatient basis and is reported to be in stable condition. At Millat Hospital, a 33-year-old woman identified as Sakshi also received outpatient treatment and is stable. Brahma Kumaris Hospital reported no injured persons.

The collision caused significant damage to several vehicles and briefly disrupted traffic in the busy Amboli area of Andheri West. Videos circulating on social media showed damaged autorickshaws and cars, with a large crowd gathering at the accident site.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, while further details are awaited.

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