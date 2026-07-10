Stablecoin Issuer Circle Gets Greenlight For Bank License; Stock Spikes 15%

Circle Internet Group (CRCL), a stablecoin issuer, has received final regulatory permission from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to create a national trust bank.

The new organisation, which will operate under the name Circle National Trust, enables Circle to provide institutional clients with fiduciary custody services and serve as a custodian for its own digital asset reserves, as per a report by CNBC.

The company's stock increased by over 15% to hit $72.86 apiece during the trade on Friday.

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With more than $73 billion in circulation, the USDC stablecoin is the main regulated stablecoin for which the approval allows the corporation to manage reserves directly.

Circle National Trust will be the new bank's operational name. The cash and Treasury assets supporting USDC were formerly held by third-party banks and custodians.

Circle is not authorised under the charter to function as a commercial bank that accepts deposits and extends credit.

The announcement is part of a larger trend in the cryptocurrency space, where businesses are attempting to transition from financial applications to financial infrastructure.

Coinbase applications and approvals have been among the recent OCC actions. The competition to control a larger portion of the regulated financial stack is shown in BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, Ripple, and Paxos.

Furthermore, the charter grants Circle a national bank regulator instead of state-based oversight, which is a significant hindrance for quick-thinking companies operating in the highly regulated financial services sector. Companies frequently deal with fifty somewhat different rulebooks rather than just one, which can both delay growth and raise expenses.

After Washington passed the GENIUS Act almost a year ago, which created a federal framework for payment stablecoins and increased regulatory clarity for digital assets, the stablecoin competition has been intensifying.

Because they can capture payment flows, strengthen customer relationships, and develop financial services on top of programmable digital dollars rather than depending on third-party issuers like Circle, traditional financial firms are increasingly seeking to issue their own stablecoins, which poses a growing competitive challenge for USDC.

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The worldwide financial messaging network was approved on the same day as the OCC charter. In an effort to compete in the stablecoin race, Swift formed a blockchain partnership with 17 banks, including Citi and HSBC.

In June, a group of over 140 businesses, including Blackrock, Coinbase, Mastercard, Stripe, and Visa, launched the new Open USD (OUSD) stablecoin initiative, which distributes reserve yields to participating partners instead of a single issuer.

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