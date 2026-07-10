Animal-Friendly Trade: NSE Launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index— Check Details

NSE Indices Ltd., a subsidiary of the National Stock exchange launched the Nifty500 Ahimsa index on Friday, according to an official press release by the company.

The index aims to promote companies with ethical business practices by provide investors with exposure to companies from the Nifty 500 universe that are aligned with the principles of non-violence.

Nifty500 Ahimsa index will open up a space for traders who want to invest in stocks of companies that do not engage in activities that harm animals.

It has been developed in collaboration with the Ahimsagain Foundation as per their Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework, which evaluates companies based on the extent to which their products, services and business practices align with Ahimsa principles.

Essentially, companies are classified into Green, Orange and Red bands, according to the AIM framework. Companies belonging to ‘Orange' and ‘Red' bands are excluded from the index.

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"The launch of the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index marks another step in NSE Indices' efforts to expand its suite of innovative index solutions that cater to the evolving needs of investors," the company said in its release.

It added that by drawing constituents from the diversified Nifty 500 universe, the index seeks to provide representation across sectors while promoting companies that demonstrate stronger alignment with responsible and sustainable business practices.

"The index is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and facilitate the development of passive investment products, including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and other structured investment solutions," the release stated.

The company further outlined that the base date for the index is April 01, 2016, and the base value is 1000; it will be reconstituted semi-annually and the weight of each stock in the index is based on its free-float market capitalisation.

NSE's launch comes after BSE launched India's first Saatvik-themed equity index, the BSE Saatvik 100 , on June 19, 2026. Derived from the BSE 500 index, it tracks 100 companies that adhere to ethical and value-based principles.

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