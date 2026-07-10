Trump Refuses To Sign Bipartisan Housing Bill, Links 'Save America Act' To Veto Move

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill backed by lawmakers from both parties, arguing that the proposed legislation does not align with his administration's priorities, according to reports.

The bill aims to address the country's housing affordability crisis by increasing the supply of affordable homes and easing barriers to homeownership, has drawn support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. However, Trump's opposition has cast doubt over its future despite bipartisan backing.

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In a post on social media, Trump said he was refusing to sign the bill "in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT."

Trump said the legislation was not the right approach to tackling the housing shortage, signalling that his administration would instead pursue other policies that focus on reducing regulations and encouraging private-sector investment in housing.

The proposal comes as the United States continues to face rising home prices, elevated mortgage rates and a shortage of affordable housing, making homeownership increasingly difficult for many Americans, Reuters reported.

Housing affordability has emerged as a key political issue, with both parties facing pressure to offer long-term solutions.

Democrats, who have been among Trump's most vocal critics, swiftly condemned the decision, accusing Republicans of prioritising electoral issues over efforts to reduce housing costs. "Republicans would rather make it harder to vote than easier to afford ⁠a home," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a social media post.

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The disagreement highlights the widening divide between Democrats and Republicans over housing policy. While supporters of the bill argue that it would help expand housing supply and improve affordability, opponents contend that the legislation would increase federal involvement without adequately addressing the underlying causes of the housing crisis.

The measure faces significant political hurdles now that Trump has come out against it, although it has bipartisan support in Congress. It is not yet clear if lawmakers will try to rewrite the bill or find enough votes to override a possible presidential veto.

The housing debate is likely to be a big topic in Washington as policymakers keep looking for ways to improve affordability and increase access to ownership amid ongoing supply shortages.

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