War Or Peace? Trump Says Talks On After Iran Plea 'But Ceasefire Is Over'

US President Donald Trump hinted at a resumption of truce negotiations between Iran and America in a social media post on Friday, while reiterating that the ceasefire remains over.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks.” We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump stated in a post on truthsocial.

The statement comes after the gulf conflict flared up once again and strikes resumed on both ends. Earlier in the day Trump had mentioned that Iran had called to make a deal, while efforts continued to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Qatar and Pakistan are also trying to bring the US and Iran back into negotiations, according to media reports. Technical talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing, according to a US official, who said the US remained committed to finding a solution.

Oil prices steadied on renewed hopes after a rather tumultous few days and a fresh surge earlier this week. As of 8:20 p.m. IST, brent crude traded nearly flat $76.38 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate eased slightly by 0.4% to $71.92 per barrel.

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After a series of attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, US forces struck targets in Iran over two days this week. Tehran responded with attacks on American bases in the region.

Still, both sides have so far stopped short of returning to all-out war. Some provisions of their interim agreement, which has not been formally scrapped, also continue to be observed.

The latest hostilities have substantially slowed observed transits through Hormuz. Vessel traffic appeared to have nearly ground to a halt as of Thursday, putting the waterway back at the centre of the oil market's focus.

However, a trickle of tankers that managed to leave the Persian Gulf in recent weeks has largely cleared an earlier backlog of vessels trapped in the region.

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