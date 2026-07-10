Snabbit Leads June Order Growth In Instant Home Services Market

India's instant home services market is witnessing an intense battle among new-age platforms as players race to capture a larger share of a category that is scaling rapidly.

Industry estimates show that Snabbit recorded monthly orders of 1.51 million in June, up from 1.3 million in May, reflecting a 16% month-on-month increase. Urban Company's Insta Help also reported strong growth, with monthly orders rising to 1.5 million from 1.3 million during the same period, translating into a 15% increase.

Pronto posted the highest percentage growth among the three platforms. Monthly orders increased to 9.5 lakh in June from 8.1 lakh in May, marking a 17% rise, although its overall order base remains smaller than that of Snabbit and Urban Company's Insta Help.

The rise in order volumes comes as companies continue to invest in customer acquisition, service quality and expansion while seeking to improve unit economics. According to industry insiders, Urban Company's InstaHelp holds the largest market share in the segment at around 44-45%.

Valuations

In terms of valuation, Urban Company is valued at around Rs 20,500 crore, while Motilal Oswal estimates the value of its Insta Help business at nearly Rs 1,400 crore. Snabbit is estimated to be valued at about Rs 3,800 crore, while Pronto's valuation stands at around Rs 1,900 crore, according to industry analysts.

ALSO READ: Godrej, Blue Star See Premium Push Despite Cost Pressures After Voltas' 1-Million-AC Sales Signal Strong Summer Demand

Growth Strategy

Each player is adopting a distinct growth strategy. Urban Company is focused on customer experience and retention while offering targeted discounts to attract new users. First-time customers can receive discounts of up to 50%, according to industry sources.

Snabbit is focussing on increasing demand density and deepening penetration in existing markets. The company prioritises repeat usage, customer retention and sustainable unit economics, while selectively running acquisition campaigns such as offering three services for Rs 99 in certain micro-markets.

Pronto is expanding within existing cities and aims to scale order volumes while reducing cash burn. Instead of broad-based customer acquisition discounts, it primarily offers service recovery discounts to users who are dissatisfied with the service.

In terms of geographic reach, Pronto is present in 11 cities, Snabbit operates in five cities and over 150 micro markets, while Urban Company's Insta Help is available in six cities.

Industry estimates peg India's broader home services market at over $60 billion today and project it to approach $100 billion by 2030. As consumer demand for convenience grows and more households adopt app-based services, competition among platforms is expected to intensify further.

ALSO READ: DXC Opens AI-First Customer Experience Centre In Bengaluru To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.