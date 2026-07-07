DXC Opens AI-First Customer Experience Centre In Bengaluru To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Global technology services company DXC Technology has opened a new AI-first Customer Experience Centre in Bengaluru, strengthening its India presence with a 200,000-square-foot facility designed to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment.

The Bengaluru centre is one of DXC's largest global delivery hubs and is aimed at enabling customers to collaborate directly with DXC consultants, engineers and technology partners to design, test and deploy artificial intelligence solutions across industries.

The facility houses a flagship AI Hub, immersive customer experience zones, co-creation labs, ideation studios and collaboration spaces where enterprises can identify high-value AI use cases, rapidly prototype solutions and integrate AI into their existing technology infrastructure.

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In addition to AI capabilities, the centre includes a Cyber Range, Security Operations Centre (SOC), Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Forensics Labs, allowing customers to simulate, deploy and monitor AI-powered enterprise solutions throughout their lifecycle.

"Our greatest differentiator is our people," said Ramnath Venkataraman, president, consulting & engineering services at DXC Technology. "Our new Customer Experience Centre brings together our engineering talent in a space designed for deeper collaboration with customers and partners, helping them move faster from ideas to measurable business outcomes."

DXC said the new facility will showcase its capabilities across AI, consulting, engineering, cloud, cybersecurity and network transformation, with a focus on integrating AI into enterprises' core technology systems.

"Our new Customer Experience Centre represents a powerhouse for AI innovation, engineering excellence and customer collaboration," said Rob Le Busque, President, Asia Pacific & Japan at DXC Technology. "By bringing together our consulting, engineering and operations expertise in one environment, we're helping customers accelerate AI adoption and build connected enterprises where people work alongside AI agents."

The opening of the Bengaluru facility expands DXC's global network of customer collaboration centres and reinforces the company's strategy of helping enterprises scale AI deployment beyond pilot projects into business operations.

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