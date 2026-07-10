Inside The Mashhad Shrine: Iranian Media Unveils Ali Khamenei, Family Member's Burial Site | Watch

Iranian state media released footage on Friday showing the final resting place of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, one of Shia Islam's holiest sites, marking the conclusion of a week-long state funeral.

The intricately tiled burial chamber, shown in the clip circulated by Clash Report, now holds Khamenei alongside four family members: his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and a grandchild, who were killed alongside him in the US-Israeli airstrike that opened the 2026 Iran war on February 28.

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Khamenei's coffin arrived in Mashhad, his birthplace, early Thursday under fighter jet escort after processions through Tehran, Qom, and the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala drew crowds Iranian officials estimated at more than 15 million people, with some claims reaching double that figure. The burial itself was held privately following the public mourning period.

The funeral, delayed from an originally planned March date due to the outbreak of war, unfolded against a backdrop of continued hostilities. Hours before the burial, explosions were reported near Bushehr and Konarak, though US Central Command denied carrying out new strikes in the area. Mourners at the procession chanted slogans against President Trump, whom they blame for Khamenei's death.

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Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not been seen publicly since his appointment and did not attend the burial, fueling speculation about his health and Iran's current leadership structure.

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