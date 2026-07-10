'Both Sides Want MoU Back': Iran, Qatar Hold Talks In Tehran To Revive US Negotiations, Says Report

Qatar, Pakistan and other regional mediators are attempting to reduce hostilities between the United States and Iran and restart talks on a nuclear agreement, according to report.

An urgent diplomatic effort to reduce the extreme military tensions between the United States and Iran is being spearheaded by Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. The goal of this mediation is to prevent the collapse of a precarious, recently constructed peace framework, as reported by Axios.

Qatari negotiators have gone to Iran in conjunction with the United States to meet with Iranian officials in an attempt to defuse the situation and set the stage for future talks, the report stated.

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According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, a delegation from Qatar visited Iran on Friday in what is thought to be an attempt by Doha to strengthen its role as a mediator following a recent escalation in hostilities in the Gulf.

Despite President Donald Trump's declaration that the June 17 memorandum of understanding and interim ceasefire are "over," statements from Washington show that the US is still dedicated to finding a diplomatic solution and wishes to prevent a return to a full-scale, protracted conflict.

After Iran attacked three commercial ships passing through the crucial canal on July 6–7, Trump ordered two nights of heavy bombings, reinstated severe penalties, and withdrew oil export waivers. Iran struck American military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan in retaliation.

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Under the direction of US Central Command (CENTCOM), the precision strikes targeted more than 80 military sites, including maritime control towers, radar installations, and coastal docks in vital Iranian port cities like Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Bushehr, and Sirik. Iran responded by using drones and missiles to target American regional bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

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