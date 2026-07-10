Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy reporting their financial reports for the June quarter. Many companies have announced the details regarding their upcoming earnings including giants like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Here's what we know so far —

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Sun Pharma announced that its board of directors will meet on July 31, 2026 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing on Friday.

"This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 31 July 2026, inter alia, to, consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 and connected matters," the filing stated.

This means that the results will be declared on July 31, Friday. Notably, the filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

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Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company had already informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Wednesday July 1, 2026 till Sunday August 2, 2026. Trading window closure is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not mention details regarding a post-earnings conference call in its filing.

Sun Pharma Q4FY26 Snapshot

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 surged 26.2% year-on-year. The Pharma giant posted a bottom-line of Rs 2,714 crore compared to Rs 2,150 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue went up 12.8% to Rs 14,612 crore from Rs 12,959 crore.

Sun Pharma registered exceptional gains worth approximately Rs 1,700 crore in fiscal 2026. This included exceptional items worth Rs 1,307.5 crore and exceptional tax credit of Rs 385.4 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026.

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Sun Pharma Share Price

Shares of Sun Pharma settled 0.17% lower at Rs 1,935.50 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.

The scrip has risen 12.55% year-to-date and 16.42% in the last 12 months.

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