Tata Asset Management Appoints Anand Vardarajan As CEO & MD; Hemant Kumar Named CBO

Tata Asset Management on Friday announced key leadership changes, appointing Anand Vardarajan as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with immediate effect, following the departure of Prathit Bhobe.

Bhobe stepped down as CEO and MD with effect from July 7, 2026, the asset management firm said in a statement.

Vardarajan, who has been associated with Tata Asset Management since 2018, previously served as the company's Chief Business Officer.

He has over 24 years of experience in banking, wealth management and financial services, and has earlier held leadership positions at ICICI Bank and Citibank.

The company also appointed Hemant Kumar as Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Kumar will oversee retail and institutional businesses, products, alliances, digital and data functions.

Kumar has more than 21 years of experience in banking and financial services. Before this appointment, he served as Chief Distribution and Digital Officer at Tata Asset Management, leading the company's distribution and digital businesses.

Commenting on the appointments, Tata Asset Management Chairman Rajiv Sabharwal said the changes reflect the strength of the company's leadership pipeline and its commitment to nurturing internal talent.

"Anand's leadership experience and deep understanding of the business, along with Hemant's proven track record in driving distribution and business growth, position the company well for its next phase of growth," Sabharwal said.

The company said the appointments are aimed at ensuring a seamless leadership transition while strengthening its focus on long-term value creation for investors and maintaining high standards of governance.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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