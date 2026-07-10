Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Iran Warns Israel 'Will Not Be Spared' As Tehran Threatens Retaliation Over Infrastructure Strikes

Amid the escalation, Qatari negotiators are in Iran holding talks with officials there aimed at de-escalating tensions and creating conditions for broader negotiations to resume.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Iran Warns Israel 'Will Not Be Spared' As Tehran Threatens Retaliation Over Infrastructure Strikes
Shia Muslim mourners carry portraits of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Srinagar on Thursday during special prayers on the occasion of his burial.
PTI Photo

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Friday that Tehran would retaliate against any attacks on its infrastructure, and that Israel would not be spared from the response of what he called Iran's fighters.

His remarks, carried by Iranian state television, come at a moment when the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, which had paused hostilities since April, appears to be unravelling after a fresh round of clashes over the past week.

ALSO READ | 'Pay The Price': Iran MP Issues Warning To UAE Over Cooperation With US

Fresh Strikes Raise Questions Over Who Is Behind Them

A series of unclaimed air strikes hit areas across southern Iran on Thursday, even as the country prepared to bury its late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's government has not directly blamed anyone for the strikes, though one lawmaker warned the United Arab Emirates over allegedly supporting the US campaign against Iran.

Gulf Arab states, which have repeatedly come under Iranian attack since the war began on February 28, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Separately, Israeli intelligence reportedly shared information with Washington this week about a new plan by Iran to assassinate US President Donald Trump, according to US media reports. Trump briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about American operations in the Gulf, with Netanyahu's office saying coordination between the two countries had been established across several sectors.

ALSO READ | 48 Hours Of Terror: Iranians Recall Chaos After US Strikes On Port Cities

Qatar Steps In To Ease Tensions

Amid the escalation, Qatari negotiators are in Iran holding talks with officials there aimed at de-escalating tensions and creating conditions for broader negotiations to resume, Reuters reported, adding that the talks are being coordinated with the United States.

Separately, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom said the first six employees of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant have begun returning to the site, months after hundreds of staff were evacuated when the US and Israel launched their war against Iran in February.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai's Andheri After 'Brake Failure'

BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai's Andheri After 'Brake Failure'

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com