Auto Dealers Haven't Received A Single E20 Grievance, Says FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, or FADA, which represents around 30,000 automobile dealerships across India, said it has not received a single documented complaint related to E20 petrol from its nationwide dealer network, lending support to the government's position that the higher ethanol-blended fuel is safe for vehicles.

FADA President C S Vigneshwar told reporters that the association had reached out to its General Council, made up of about 60-65 dealer representatives from across states and vehicle segments, to check whether any E20-related issues had come up. "We didn't get a single problem statement saying a customer had an issue because of E20 fuel," he said, adding that no response from the council flagged such a problem.

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Nationwide Awareness Drive Launched

The statement comes amid growing debate over the compatibility of E20 fuel with older petrol vehicles, after social media posts and consumer claims alleged engine damage, corrosion and reduced fuel efficiency. To address the concerns, FADA has begun a nationwide awareness drive in coordination with automobile manufacturers, with dealerships displaying banners and educating customers based on guidance from their respective original equipment manufacturers.

Vigneshwar said FADA does not have the technical capability to independently validate engineering claims and therefore relies on manufacturers, oil marketing companies and government agencies, all of which have maintained that E20 is safe. He said the association would accept their assessment in the absence of contrary scientific evidence, and that most of the concern circulating online lacked empirical backing.

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On claims of reduced mileage, he said FADA has no independent data to confirm such assertions, though individual experiences may vary, and the association would prefer more long-term data before drawing conclusions. He also pointed to countries such as Brazil, which have used significantly higher ethanol blends for years, saying manufacturers understand the effect of such blends on vehicle components over time.

The Centre has been steadily raising ethanol blending levels in petrol as part of its strategy to cut crude oil imports, improve energy security and lower carbon emissions, with E20 fuel now being rolled out nationwide.

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