Rs 3.5 Crore Ferrari Roma Crashes Into Hyderabad Apartment Gate, Driver Flees; Probe Underway

A luxury Ferrari Roma, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.5 crore, crashed into the entrance gate of an apartment complex in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills–Film Nagar area during the early hours of Sunday, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

The high-end sports car reportedly rammed into the apartment gate after allegedly being driven at high speed. The impact caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the entrance structure. While the Ferrari suffered extensive front-end damage, the apartment gate was also badly damaged in the collision, as per media reports.

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Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. Residents of the apartment complex were alerted by the loud crash, following which local police were informed and rushed to the spot.

According to police, the occupants of the Ferrari fled the scene before officers arrived, leaving the damaged luxury car behind. Authorities have since launched an investigation to identify the driver and determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that speeding may have been a factor in the accident. Investigators are also examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, officials said there was no confirmation of drunk driving at the time of reporting, and the exact cause of the crash will be established only after the investigation is completed.

Police are collecting evidence from the accident site, including CCTV footage from nearby buildings, to trace the occupants of the vehicle and reconstruct the sequence of events. The ownership details of the Ferrari are also being verified as part of the probe, as per Hindustan Times.

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The incident has drawn attention because of the involvement of a high-value luxury sports car in one of Hyderabad's prominent residential localities. Authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the driver is identified and the investigation establishes the cause of the accident.

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