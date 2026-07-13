RateGain Shares Have Doubled In A Year. Can AI Keep The Growth Story Going?

Artificial intelligence has become a common theme across corporate India, but few companies have shown a direct link between AI investments and financial performance. RateGain has emerged as one of the exceptions.

The travel technology company's shares have climbed nearly 100% over the past year, even as the Nifty IT Index has fallen about 30%. The stock's outperformance reflects investor confidence that the company is using AI to solve operational problems for travel businesses rather than simply adding AI features to existing products.

That distinction matters because RateGain's products are designed to help customers improve bookings, optimise pricing, reduce costs and generate higher revenue. The company is now trying to build on that momentum through acquisitions, product expansion and a wider global presence.

The next phase of the story, however, will depend on whether those investments translate into sustained organic growth, stronger margins and higher cash generation.

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A Technology Platform Built Around Travel

RateGain focuses exclusively on the global travel and hospitality industry. It provides software, data and AI tools that hotels, airlines and online travel companies use to attract customers, manage pricing and strengthen guest engagement.

Its platform connects hotels with online travel agencies and global booking networks, allowing inventory to be distributed across multiple channels. The company also supplies real-time pricing data that enables travel companies to adjust room and ticket prices as demand changes.

More recently, RateGain has expanded its AI capabilities by introducing autonomous agents that can automate marketing campaigns, update room rates dynamically and handle customer calls in multiple languages throughout the day.

The business operates across three segments: Marketing Technology (MarTech), Data as a Service (DaaS) and Distribution.

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MarTech Remains the Largest Revenue Contributor

MarTech generated 69.1% of FY26 revenue, making it the company's biggest business segment.

Unlike software companies that rely mainly on subscription income, RateGain earns a share of the bookings generated through its marketing campaigns. That links the company's revenue directly to customer outcomes.

DaaS accounted for 20.2% of revenue during FY26. The business provides demand forecasting and pricing analytics that travel companies use to refine revenue management strategies.

Distribution contributed the remaining 10.7% by providing the connectivity that enables hotels to distribute inventory and pricing information across reservation systems and booking platforms.

Together, these businesses support RateGain's broader strategy of helping customers acquire guests, increase engagement and generate more revenue from existing relationships.

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Acquisitions Have Expanded Its Data Advantage

RateGain's AI strategy has been strengthened by acquisitions, particularly Adara and Sojern.

During FY26, the company combined the technology platforms of the two businesses into a single operating platform. It also brought its MarTech operations under the Sojern brand to simplify its market positioning.

According to management, the integration has progressed faster than expected. Phase One generated cost synergies of $15 million, above the initial target of $12 million.

Management said these efficiencies have placed the Sojern business on course to achieve EBITDA margins of 19% to 20%.

More importantly, the integration has expanded RateGain's access to travel data. The company says it now operates one of the largest repositories of travel intent data, drawing information from more than 320 data partnerships and tracking over 1.5 billion travel graph IDs worldwide.

That scale strengthens its competitive position because richer datasets improve the quality of pricing models, customer targeting and AI-driven recommendations.

The company pointed to its 2026 FIFA World Cup Dashboard as an example of how those datasets can be applied. The dashboard tracked travel demand across all 16 host cities and received coverage from publications including *The New York Times*, Reuters and Bloomberg.

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AI Is Becoming Part Of Core Product

Rather than positioning AI as a standalone offering, RateGain has embedded the technology across its existing products.

The company uses AI in pricing, distribution, marketing, customer service and revenue management, with the aim of improving both customer revenue and operating efficiency.

Within its Distribution business, Agentic ARI prioritises room inventory according to booking urgency. According to the company, that reduces network traffic between hotels and online travel agencies by 30% to 40%.

RateIQ identifies missing inventory and pricing gaps that may otherwise result in lost revenue.

In MarTech, the SoHo Suite converts social media engagement into bookings, while Uno Viva, an AI-powered voice agent, is designed to increase hotel revenue by handling customer interactions. The company's AI Concierge platform is intended to generate additional spending from guests after check-in.

Competitive Positioning Extends Beyond Software

RateGain's competitive position is built on the combination of software, proprietary data and AI rather than on any single product.

According to management, the company does not have a direct competitor that offers the same mix of distribution, pricing, marketing and data capabilities on one platform. It also describes its business as counter-cyclical, arguing that travel companies rely more heavily on technology to improve occupancy, pricing and operating efficiency during periods of weaker demand.

The breadth of its customer base reinforces that position. RateGain serves more than 13,000 customers, including 33 of the world's top 40 hotel chains, four of the five largest airlines, seven of the 10 largest car rental companies and all major online travel agencies.

That installed customer base also creates opportunities to cross-sell products across business segments. A customer using one product can adopt additional services in marketing, pricing or distribution, allowing the company to increase revenue from existing relationships over time.

International Expansion Is the Next Growth Lever

Alongside product development, RateGain is investing in expanding its presence in international markets.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as an early focus area. During FY26, the company increased the size of its sales and customer success teams in the region from 15 employees to 85.

Management says those investments are beginning to translate into customer wins. Singapore Airlines renewed its partnership for another four years, while the company also secured long-term agreements with Vietnam Airlines and Philippine Airlines.

RateGain now plans to replicate that approach in North America and Europe as it looks to expand its customer base outside its traditional markets.

Payments Mark Its Expansion Beyond Software

The company is also moving beyond software into payments with the launch of RG Pay.

The platform enables local payment acceptance, Buy Now, Pay Later options, EMI payments, virtual credit card settlements across more than 25 currencies and real-time foreign exchange optimisation.

By becoming part of the payment process, RateGain aims to capture value at the final stage of a booking. According to the company, the platform can improve stay conversions by about 20% while reducing revenue leakage for travel partners by 2% to 4%.

The move also broadens the company's addressable market beyond software subscriptions and transaction-based revenue.

Financial Performance Reflects Acquisition Integration

RateGain's financial performance in FY26 reflects both the contribution from acquisitions and improvements in operating efficiency.

Revenue rose 69% year-on-year to Rs 1,824 crore. The combined business is now operating at an annual revenue run rate exceeding Rs 2,850 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 54.4% to Rs 358 crore, resulting in a margin of 19.6%. Adjusted net profit rose 19.6% to Rs 250 crore. The company adjusts these figures by adding back deferred consideration related to the Sojern acquisition.

The balance sheet has also strengthened following the acquisition.

RateGain borrowed $125 million to finance the Sojern transaction. During FY26, it repaid $31.5 million using free cash flow of Rs 230 crore. Management expects to repay the remaining $93.5 million by FY28 and become debt-free.

Management Targets Another Year of Strong Growth

Management expects the momentum to continue in FY27.

The company has guided for revenue of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,100 crore, implying growth of 65% to 70%. Organic growth for the combined business is expected to be between 12% and 15%.

EBITDA is projected at Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore, with margins of 21.5% to 22.5%.

Management also expects free cash flow conversion to exceed 75% of EBITDA during the year.

Over the longer term, the company has set a target of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue by FY31, building on the integration work completed during FY26.

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Can Execution Continue to Support the Valuation?

After nearly doubling over the past year, RateGain is trading at about 50.4 times FY26 earnings, a premium to most listed IT companies.

That valuation reflects expectations that the company can sustain double-digit organic growth, expand margins, deepen AI monetisation and successfully integrate Sojern while continuing to generate cash and reduce debt.

The investment case therefore hinges less on whether AI remains an important technology trend and more on whether RateGain can continue converting its data assets, customer relationships and product portfolio into sustained earnings growth.

For investors, the next phase of the story will depend on execution. Continued delivery on growth, profitability and cash generation will be critical if the company is to justify the premium the market currently assigns to its shares.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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