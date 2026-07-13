India Achieves Green Milestone: 104 Airports Powered By 100% Renewable Energy

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced on X that 104 airports across India are now operating on 100% renewable energy.

Sharing the update on social media, Kinjarapu credited the achievement to the government's sustainability initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

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This milestone means these 104 airports now meet their operational electricity requirements entirely through renewable energy sources, including electricity generated by on-site solar power plants and renewable power procured through long-term agreements, such as hydropower.

India's aviation sector has steadily expanded its use of clean energy over the past several years. In June 2022, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport became the country's first airport to meet all of its electricity requirements through a combination of solar and hydropower. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), around 6% of the airport's electricity comes from on-site solar power plants, while the remaining 94% is sourced from hydropower under a long-term power purchase agreement. DIAL estimates that the transition reduces indirect carbon emissions by nearly 200,000 tonnes each year.

Cochin International Airport became the world's first fully solar-powered airport in 2015 after commissioning its solar power project. The airport has since expanded its solar capacity and received international recognition for its environmental initiatives.

In June 2026, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that more than 88 airports were already operating on 100% green energy, with the goal of making all Indian airports net zero by 2030.

Airports have adopted several sustainability measures, including:

Installation of rooftop and ground-mounted solar power plants.

Procurement of renewable electricity through power purchase agreements.

Energy-efficient lighting and airport infrastructure.

Carbon emission reduction initiatives.

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Airports consume large amounts of electricity for terminal operations, airfield lighting, baggage handling systems, air conditioning, security systems and other infrastructure. Using renewable electricity significantly reduces operational carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuel-based power.

However, the announcement applies only to airport operations and does not mean aircraft themselves run on renewable energy. Commercial flights continue to rely primarily on aviation turbine fuel, although the aviation industry is working to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels and other low-carbon technologies.

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