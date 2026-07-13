Fluctuating Airfares: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Detail Existing Rules Within 14 Days

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit, within two weeks, the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, as it considered a petition calling for greater oversight of fluctuating airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines.

According to PTI, a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the government to submit the rules in a sealed cover, irrespective of whether they have been tabled in Parliament. The matter will next be heard on August 3.

The direction came after the Centre informed the court that the draft rules had been prepared and were undergoing translation before being placed before Parliament.

The petition, filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, seeks an independent regulatory mechanism to ensure transparency in airline pricing, protect passenger interests and oversee the civil aviation sector.

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Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, argued that existing rules remain in force until the new framework is notified and called for a stronger, independent regulator to address steep airfare hikes.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which came into effect in January 2025, is intended to modernise India's aviation sector, though the accompanying rules are yet to be finalised.

The plea alleges that the absence of a dedicated regulator has enabled airlines to impose dynamic pricing, hidden charges and arbitrary fare increases, particularly during festivals, emergencies and weather-related disruptions.

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It also claims that airlines reduced the free check-in baggage allowance for economy passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, effectively creating an additional revenue stream.

The Centre has previously told the apex court that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is examining the concerns raised in the petition.

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