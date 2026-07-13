Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Fluctuating Airfares: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Detail Existing Rules Within 14 Days

Apex court seeks details of aviation rules amid concerns over dynamic pricing and airline charges.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Fluctuating Airfares: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Detail Existing Rules Within 14 Days
A plea has alleged that the absence of a dedicated regulator has enabled airlines to impose dynamic pricing.
(Photo: Unsplash)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit, within two weeks, the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, as it considered a petition calling for greater oversight of fluctuating airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines.

According to PTI, a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the government to submit the rules in a sealed cover, irrespective of whether they have been tabled in Parliament. The matter will next be heard on August 3.

The direction came after the Centre informed the court that the draft rules had been prepared and were undergoing translation before being placed before Parliament.

The petition, filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, seeks an independent regulatory mechanism to ensure transparency in airline pricing, protect passenger interests and oversee the civil aviation sector.

ALSO READ: 'Falsely Implicated': Sonam Raghuvanshi Tells SC She Is Wrongly Accused In Raja Murder Case

Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, argued that existing rules remain in force until the new framework is notified and called for a stronger, independent regulator to address steep airfare hikes.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which came into effect in January 2025, is intended to modernise India's aviation sector, though the accompanying rules are yet to be finalised.

The plea alleges that the absence of a dedicated regulator has enabled airlines to impose dynamic pricing, hidden charges and arbitrary fare increases, particularly during festivals, emergencies and weather-related disruptions. 

ALSO READ : India Achieves Green Milestone: 104 Airports Powered By 100% Renewable Energy

It also claims that airlines reduced the free check-in baggage allowance for economy passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, effectively creating an additional revenue stream.

The Centre has previously told the apex court that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is examining the concerns raised in the petition.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

HCLTech Q1 Attrition Rate Rises To 12.7%, Headcount Falls By Over 3,000

HCLTech Q1 Attrition Rate Rises To 12.7%, Headcount Falls By Over 3,000

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com