HCLTech Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q1 Profit Climbs; Check Record Date

HCL Techologies Ltd. declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share, on Monday as per an exchange filing from the company. This is the company's second interim dividend for the for the financial year 2026-27.

The record date for determining the eligbility of shareholders for the dividend payout is July 17, 2026. The amount wil paid to the respective stakeholders on July 27, 2026.

HCLTech Q1 Results Highlights FY26-27 (Cons,QoQ)

Net Profit rises 3% at Rs 4,624 crore versus Rs 4,488 crore.

Revenue rises 1.8% at Rs 34,579 crore versus Rs 33,981 crore.

EBIT rises 3.8% at Rs 5,831 crore versus Rs 5,620 crore.

EBIT Margin at 16.9% versus 16.5%.

HCL Technologies Share Price History

Share price of HCL Technolgies Ltd. saw a 4.91% uptick to Rs 1,221.20, at the end of the day's trade compared to a 0.02% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,162.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,164.10. During today's trading session, HCL Technologies Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,162.00 to Rs 1,237.00.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Rises 3% To Rs 4,624 Crore, Revenue Flat

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,030.00 and a high of Rs 1,780.10. On the performance front, HCL Technologies Ltd. share price is down 25.46% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of HCL Technologies Ltd. is Rs 4.02 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 19.34.

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