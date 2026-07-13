Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia Bhatt Film Faces Second-Week Slowdown, Mints This Amount

Alpha maintained its theatrical run on Day 11 (second Monday) with a live India net collection of Rs 0.12 crore as early trends came in. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 53.72 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 64.05 crore. The final Day 11 figures are yet to be reported.

The film showed a significant drop in collections after the opening week and into the second week despite the following weekday pattern, and is currently playing at 1,093 shows in the country with an overall 8% occupancy in the morning shows on Monday.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol among others.`

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Alpha opened with Rs. 9.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs. 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 13.25 crore on Sunday. During the weekdays of its opening week, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.50 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week India net total to Rs 47.45 crore.

In its second weekend, the film collected Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday. On Day 11 (Second Monday), the film has collected Rs 0.12 crore (live) so far.

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Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to data from Sacnilk, Alpha recorded an overall 8% morning occupancy on Day 11. Pune registered the highest occupancy among major centres at 11%, followed by Hyderabad and Jaipur at 10% each.

The National Capital Region (NCR) reported 6% occupancy across 311 shows, while Mumbai recorded 5% across 164 shows. Lucknow also stood at 5%, followed by Bengaluru, Surat and Chandigarh with occupancies ranging between 4% and 5%. Ahmedabad recorded 3% occupancy, while Bhopal registered 2%. Chennai did not report occupancy data for the day.

Current Box Office Total

According to the latest live estimates, Alpha has collected Rs 53.72 crores in India net and Rs 64.05 crores in India gross till the end of Day 11. The final Monday collection and updated nationwide totals will be available once official figures are reported.

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