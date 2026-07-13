Crypto Hypocrisy? Trump and Sons Hyped Crypto, But Put Their Own Gains In Safe Harbors: Report

US President Donald Trump's financial disclosures suggest a striking contrast between his family's public advocacy for cryptocurrencies and the way his personal wealth has been managed.

A Reuters analysis of filings with the US Office of Government Ethics found that Trump received more than $1.4 billion from his family's crypto ventures in 2025, including World Liberty Financial and the Trump meme coin. At the same time, his holdings in traditional assets such as stocks and bonds expanded sharply.

The filings show Trump held between $703 million and $2.6 billion in stocks and bonds at the end of 2025, compared with $225 million to $608 million a year earlier. The disclosures report asset values in ranges, making it impossible to determine exactly how much of the crypto earnings were shifted into conventional investments, Reuters said.

ALSO READ: 'US Will Take Over Hormuz, Will Get Paid For Guarding It,' Says Trump As Iran Tensions Worsen

While Trump has retained exposure to digital assets, experts who reviewed the filings told Reuters the disclosures suggest he has not treated cryptocurrencies as the primary store of his personal wealth.

"Although the President talks about digital assets as the frontier of finance and making the United States the crypto capital of the world, the disclosure form suggests his personal strategy is to make a quick buck from crypto... but then invest his profits in traditional assets like stocks and bonds," Timothy Massad, director of the Digital Assets Policy Project at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told Reuters.

The Reuters analysis comes after the news agency reported last month that retail investors in four Trump-backed crypto projects had collectively lost $2.3 billion as of April.

Trump's latest filing shows he continues to hold 15.75 billion World Liberty Financial governance tokens, valued at more than $50 million, which he received for his involvement in the venture. Companies managing Trump's interests in World Liberty Financial and the Trump meme coin also held at least $160 million worth of bitcoin and ether at the end of 2025, alongside up to $6 million in other digital tokens.

ALSO READ: Beyond Oil And Nukes: Iran's 'Crypto Network' Is Target Of Latest US Offensive

The Trump Organization defended the president's financial position.

"The president's financial disclosure demonstrates that The Trump Organization continues to maintain a strong financial position, supported by world class, valuable assets, substantial liquidity and a conservative balance sheet," a spokesperson said. The company did not explain why proceeds from crypto ventures appeared to have been invested in traditional financial assets.

The White House told Reuters that Trump's assets are held in fully discretionary accounts managed by independent third-party financial institutions.

Trump's sons have remained among the most vocal promoters of cryptocurrencies. Since late 2024, Eric Trump has repeatedly described bitcoin as the greatest asset of modern times and predicted it could eventually reach $1 million. He also said last year that the president believed in digital assets in a big way.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.