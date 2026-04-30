Beyond Oil And Nukes: Iran's 'Crypto Network' Is Target Of Latest US Offensive

The United States is expanding its pressure campaign on Iran, moving beyond oil sanctions and shipping crackdowns into the fast-evolving world of digital finance. What was initially dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” during military escalation has now transitioned into “Operation Economic Fury,” signalling a strategic pivot toward financial disruption after the ceasefire, according to multiple media reports.

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the latest phase of the campaign is focused squarely on cryptocurrency networks that Washington believes are helping Iran move funds globally despite sanctions. Officials say the US has shifted from merely tracking illicit crypto flows to actively freezing assets, with hundreds of millions of dollars already seized or blocked.

According to media reports, Iran's reliance on crypto is not incidental, it is part of a broader sanctions-evasion architecture. Leveraging subsidised energy, the country has developed large-scale domestic mining operations, effectively converting electricity into digital currencies such as Bitcoin. These assets can then be used for cross-border transactions outside the dollar-dominated financial system.

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Reports by Reuters suggest billions of dollars in crypto flows have been linked to Iranian activity, particularly during periods of heightened sanctions. Transactions are often routed through intermediaries, offshore exchanges, and multiple digital wallets, sometimes using mixing services or stablecoins to obscure origins and reduce volatility.

However, crypto is only one layer of Iran's financial strategy. The country continues to rely on oil exports via shadow fleets and shell companies, with digital assets acting as a complementary channel rather than a replacement. US officials increasingly describe this as an integrated “shadow economy,” where traditional and digital methods intersect.

Enforcement, though, remains a challenge. While blockchain transparency allows authorities to trace transactions, it does not guarantee control. New wallets can be created instantly, and activity often shifts to less regulated platforms when scrutiny increases. The decentralised nature of crypto means disruption is often temporary rather than decisive.

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Still, Washington's approach is becoming more precise. Instead of broad sanctions, authorities are targeting specific blockchain addresses and coordinating with exchanges globally. As Reuters reports, the US has already frozen around $344 million in Iran-linked crypto, while statements cited by Fox Business indicate the figure could be closer to $500 million.

Analysts said that the shift underscores a deeper trend: financial warfare is increasingly digital. For Iran, crypto remains a critical workaround, albeit one under growing pressure. For the US, success will depend on staying ahead technologically while tightening global coordination, as the contest between sanctions and evasion continues to evolve.

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