US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Announces Peace Deal, Assures Toll-Free Access To Hormuz

The US and Iran have reached an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war that killed thousands of people and disrupted global energy supplies.
The officials from these countries will reportedly meet in Switzerland on 19 to formally sign the deal.
Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"
The agreement comes after Trump earlier claimed that the peace deal will be signed on Sunday, June 14, on his 80th birthday. However, Iran did not confirm the timeline for signing the pact.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: UN Chief Hails Peace Deal
UN Chief António Guterres congratulated both sides for "immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a negotiation framework". He further wrote on X, "I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict."
I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the…— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 14, 2026
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Oil Slips To $84 A Barrel
Oil prices dipped after the peace deal announcement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments.
WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery dropped about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Deal Will Bring Peace And Security, Says Trump
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"
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