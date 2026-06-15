US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Announces Peace Deal, Assures Toll-Free Access To Hormuz

The US and Iran have reached an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war that killed thousands of people and disrupted global energy supplies.

The officials from these countries will reportedly meet in Switzerland on 19 to formally sign the deal.

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

The agreement comes after Trump earlier claimed that the peace deal will be signed on Sunday, June 14, on his 80th birthday. However, Iran did not confirm the timeline for signing the pact.