WATCH: Japan Fans Win Praise For Cleaning Stadium After Thrilling 2-2 Draw With Netherlands

Japan football fans once again earned praise at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after they were seen cleaning the stadium following Japan's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Dallas, United States. After the match, many supporters stayed behind to collect trash. This act is part of the broader Japanese culture where people are encouraged to keep their surroundings clean.

The exciting Group F World Cup match ended 2-2 after both teams failed to score in the first half. As the match concluded, Japanese fans were seen cleaning after themselves to make sure the stadium is left as it was discovered before the match.

As the video went viral, fans around the world praised the Japanese supporters for their responsible behaviour.

Japan fans doing what they do 🙌🇯🇵



Following their incredible 2-2 draw with Netherlands, @jfa_samuraiblue supporters once again demonstrated their impeccable manners, tidying the stands before departing Dallas Stadium. pic.twitter.com/clODmtsH2w

Japanese football fans are well known for cleaning stadiums after matches. This tradition dates back to Japan's first World Cup appearance in France in 1998. The practice has continued at other major sporting events.

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At the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Japanese fans were spotted cleaning their section after their 2-1 historic victory over Germany at Khalifa International Stadium. Even the Japanese players went viral for cleaning their locker room after the match, an image of which was shared by the official FIFA account.

This behaviour is a reflection of a key Japanese saying - “Tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu”. It means: “Leave a place as you found it.”

According to Scott North, a sociology professor at Osaka University, cleaning up after football matches is an extension of habits taught in schools. From a young age, Japanese students help clean classrooms and hallways themselves. This tradition helps explain why Japanese football fans are often seen collecting trash and tidying stadiums after major sporting events, the professor explained to BBC in 2018.

According to some reports, Japanese fans also clean stadiums to show pride in their culture as cleanliness is a deeply rooted value in Japan.

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AT&T Stadium (currently known as Dallas Stadium) announced an attendance of 69,285 fans for the 2-2 draw between Japan and the Netherlands on Sunday. It will also hold a key semi-final among other matches.

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