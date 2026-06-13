8th Pay Commission: When Will The Fitment Factor Report Arrive? Past Trend Hints At Long Wait

Central government employees awaiting the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations on fitment factor and revised pay may have to hold their breath well into 2027, and possibly beyond, if the timeline of the previous commission is any guide.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025, and has been given an 18-month deadline to submit its report, placing the tentative deadline at May 3, 2027.

However, the 7th Pay Commission offers a telling precedent: constituted on February 28, 2014, it took 20 months and 22 days to submit its report, doing so only on November 19, 2015. Applying that same timeline to the 8th Commission projects a report submission date of around July 25, 2027, more than two months past the formal deadline.

Commissions have historically been granted extensions, and the 8th Pay Commission may yet submit its report ahead of schedule or seek additional time. No official indication either way has emerged so far.

What Employees Are Asking For

Consultations with employee bodies are already underway, and the demands on fitment factor, the multiplier applied to basic pay to determine revised salaries, vary significantly across unions.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a uniform fitment factor of 2.57 was broadly applied across categories.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Railway Union Proposes Five Fitment Factor Formula; Salaries Can Rise 192%-338%

The Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), or NC-JCM, the most recognised representative body of central government employees, has submitted a memorandum to the Commission demanding a fitment factor of 3.83 and a minimum pay of Rs 69,000.

The body has urged the Centre to endorse its recommendations covering pay, allowances, increment rates, promotion policy and the withdrawal of the National Pension System.

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), a defence civilian employees' union affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has pitched a higher fitment factor of 4.0.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has gone furthest, proposing grade-specific fitment factors ranging from 2.92 to 4.38 across employee categories, a structure it says would deliver salary hikes of between 192% and 338% depending on pay level.

The Commission is yet to indicate a preferred framework or timeline for its final recommendations.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Seeks Govt Endorsement For 3.83-Fitment Factor, Rs 69K Minimum Wage Demands

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