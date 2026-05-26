8th Pay Commission: Railway Union Proposes Five Fitment Factor Formula; Salaries Can Rise 192%-338%

The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has recommended significant changes to salary revision norms under the proposed 8th Pay Commission, calling for separate fitment factors for different categories of employees instead of a common multiplier for all.

Under the proposal submitted to the 8th CPC, the railway employees' body suggested five fitment factors ranging from 2.92 to 4.38 to ensure a more balanced salary structure across lower, middle and senior-level employees. This proposal, if accepted, may result in a salary hike of 192% to 338%

According to the recommendations, employees from Levels 1 to 5 should receive a fitment factor of 2.92, while those in Levels 6 to 8 should get 3.50. For Levels 9 to 12, the proposed multiplier is 3.80, whereas Levels 13 to 16 should see a fitment factor of 4.09 for salary revision. The highest levels, 17 and 18, should have their salaries revised with a fitment factor of 4.38, the association proposed.

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The association argued that the existing “one-fitment-factor-for-all” model followed under previous pay commissions does not adequately address disparities in responsibilities and working conditions among various employee categories.

IRTSA also proposed a revamped cadre structure for railway technical supervisors, suggesting higher starting salaries for posts such as Junior Engineer, Senior Section Engineer, Assistant Manager and Senior Manager.

Notably, the fitment factor is the multiplier used by a pay commission to revise the basic salary of government employees. Under the 7th Pay Commission, a uniform fitment factor of 2.57 was broadly applied across categories.

Illustrative calculations shared by the association show that an employee with a current basic pay of Rs 18,000 and a proposed fitment factor of 2.92 could see revised pay rise to Rs 52,560.

Similarly, a Level 6-8 employee earning Rs 42,000 may get Rs 147,000 lakh under the proposed 3.50 multiplier.

The railway body further demanded five financial upgrades under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme during 30 years of service, instead of the existing structure.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: How Rs 69,000 Minimum Wage Push Compares To Past Fitment Factors

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