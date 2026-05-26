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IRCTC Q4 Results: Profit Slips 9% Despite Jump In Revenue; Dividend Declared

IRCTC Ltd.'s revenue was up 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,460 crore.

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IRCTC Q4 Results: Profit Slips 9% Despite Jump In Revenue; Dividend Declared
IRCTC Ltd.'s revenue was up 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,460 crore.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp. Ltd., saw a 9% year-on-year downturn in its consolidated net profit, as per its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The firm declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

The public sector undertaking saw its profit at Rs 326 crore, compared to the year-ago period's Rs 358 crore. The company's revenue was up 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,460 crore, compared to Rs 1,269 crore in the previous fiscal.

ALSO READ: Restaurant Brands Asia Open Offer: Lenexis, Inspira, Others Mount Rs 1,465-Crore Bid For 26% Stake

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 3.5% to Rs 399 crore, compared to Rs 385 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 27.3% from 30.4%.

IRCTC Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 8.9% at Rs. 326 crore versus Rs. 358 crore 
Revenue up 15.1% at Rs. 1,460 crore versus Rs. 1,269 crore 
Ebitda up 3.5% at Rs. 399 crore versus Rs. 385 crore 
Ebitda Margin at 27.3% versus 30.4% 

IRCTC Q3 Results

The company logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 394 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 15.6% rise as compared to Rs 341 crore in the year-ago period, according to its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

ALSO READ: ONGC Q4 Results: Profit Falls 21% Even As Revenue Nears Rs 36,000 Crore; Dividend Declared

The railway firm's revenue saw an uptick of 18.4% to Rs 1,449 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,225 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 11.7% at Rs 465 crore from the prior financial year's Rs. 417 crore. The Ebitda margin was at 32.1% from 34% in the year-ago period.

Share price of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp. Ltd. saw a 0.12% downturn to Rs 537.20, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.49% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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