Restaurant Brands Asia Open Offer: Lenexis, Inspira, Others Mount Rs 1,465-Crore Bid For 26% Stake

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited has opened an offer for a consortium led by Lenexis Foodworks, Aayush Trust and Inspira Enterprise India to acquire up to a 26% stake in the company for approximately Rs 1,465 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The open offer has been made at a price of Rs 70 per share and includes an additional delay interest component of Rs 0.39 per share. The acquirers said the move is aimed at gaining control of Restaurant Brands Asia and eventually becoming part of the promoter group.

The offer marks a significant development for Restaurant Brands Asia, the operator of the Burger King franchise business in India and certain international markets.

According to the filing, the open offer is scheduled to open on June 8 and close on June 19. The transaction will be carried out in accordance with SEBI's takeover regulations, which require acquirers seeking substantial ownership or control in a listed company to provide an exit opportunity to public shareholders.

ALSO READ: Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 60.44 Crore

The total consideration of Rs 1,465 crore includes the interest payout component linked to the offer timeline. If fully subscribed, the transaction would allow the acquirers to significantly expand their stake and influence over the company's strategic direction.

Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 Results

Restaurant Brands Asia said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 60.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.1 crore in the year-ago period, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 632.55 crore against Rs 597.14 crore a year ago, it added.

The total expenses in the fourth quarter rose to Rs 700.82 crore from Rs 693.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company said same-store sales grew 5.1%, aided by a strong focus on value offerings. It increased its footprint in India to 513 restaurants.

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