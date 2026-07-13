How Much Did Jannik Sinner Earn For Winning Wimbledon 2026? Prize Money Breakdown

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled past an inspired Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday and claim the fifth Grand Slam title of his career.

Zverev, playing in his maiden Wimbledon final after winning the French Open, pushed the Italian to the limit by taking a high-quality opening set and matching him shot for shot for much of the contest. However, Sinner raised his level in the decisive moments, drawing level with a dominant second-set tiebreak before seizing control after breaking serve late in the third set.

The 24-year-old, who became the first Italian to win the Wimbledon men's singles title last year, joined an elite group of just 10 men in the Open Era to successfully defend the championship.

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The final remained finely balanced until Zverev slipped while chasing a drop shot midway through the third set, a moment that appeared to halt the German's momentum. Sinner capitalised immediately, earning the decisive break before carrying that advantage into the fourth set, where he secured another crucial break and wrapped up victory with a forehand winner after three hours and 46 minutes.

The triumph marked Sinner's 100th career Grand Slam match victory and capped another dominant Wimbledon campaign, during which he did not lose serve in his semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

Despite suffering a fourth Grand Slam final defeat, Zverev can take encouragement from the strongest major season of his career, having won the French Open, reached his first Wimbledon final and risen to World No. 2.

How Much Prize Money Did Jannik Sinner Earn For Winning Wimbledon 2026?

In addition to lifting the trophy, Sinner also walked away with the winner's share of Wimbledon 2026 prize money.

According to Wimbledon, the total prize fund for the gentlemen's singles event this year was £23,632,000, up 22% from the 2025 edition.

Here's the complete breakdown of the £23,632,000 prize fund for the gentlemen's singles event.

Gentlemen's Singles Prize Money In Great Britain Pound Total Prize Money In Great Britain Pound Winner £3,600,000 £3,600,000 Runner-up £1,800,000 £1,800,000 Semi-Finalists £900,000 £1,800,000 Quarter-Finalists £480,000 £1,920,000 Fourth Round £300,000 £2,400,000 Third Round £185,000 £2,960,000 Second Round £126,000 £4,032,000 First Round £80,000 £5,120,000

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