'Fake News Alert': US Envoy Dismisses Report Of Indian Trade Deal Hitting Roadblock

After Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal vehemently denounced a Reuters article that claimed India rejected a swift trade deal with the United States, calling it "completely false, baseless, and misleading", now U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, has dismissed the report as fake.

"Fake news alert! No one has rejected anything. Both sides had very constructive meetings and reaffirmed their commitment to finalising a trade deal. We continue to stay actively engaged. Reuters - you can do better! (sic)," Gor said in a post on X.

Reuters had claimed that India rejected a quick, restricted interim trade deal that Washington had proposed, and went on to report that New Delhi was "holding out" for a better deal.

ALSO READ: 'False And Misleading': Piyush Goyal Rejects Reports Of India-US Trade Deadlock

Reuters had further claimed in its report that reduced economic risks, political victories, and new commercial partners gave India the confidence.

Earlier, Goyal denied that the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) was at a standstill or delayed. He stated on social media site X that the negotiations were in the last stages, fully active, and optimistic.

"When USTR Jamieson Greer came to Delhi in June, I had wonderful talks with him. Goyal stated, "Both sides reiterated their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially significant, and provides real benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," he added

ALSO READ: India-UK FTA To Make All Indian Exports Duty-Free From July 15: Piyush Goyal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.