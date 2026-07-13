Tom Cruise's 'Digger' Trailer Out: Hollywood Star Turns Oil Tycoon In Alejandro G Inarritu Film

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is stepping into unfamiliar territory with Digger, an original dark comedy directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The makers have officially unveiled the film's first trailer and poster, offering audiences their first glimpse of Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil magnate caught in the middle of a catastrophe that threatens humanity. The film is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas and IMAX on October 2, 2026.

Tom Cruise Takes On An Unconventional Role

Unlike the fearless action heroes he is known for portraying, Cruise plays a morally complex businessman whose decisions trigger a massive environmental crisis. As the disaster escalates towards the possibility of nuclear conflict, Rockwell embarks on a desperate mission to convince the world that he alone can stop the unfolding catastrophe.

The trailer blends political satire, dark humour and large-scale drama, presenting Cruise in one of the most unpredictable performances of his career.

ALSO READ | Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Second Love & More

Powerful Ensemble Cast Joins Cruise

The film also features a talented cast of supporting players, the likes of Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde. Together, they bring life to a story that mixes absurd comedy with high-stakes global consequences.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Leads A Stellar Creative Team

Iñárritu directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Iñárritu and Berman. The film is produced by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp.

On the crew side, the production has assembled some well-known names in the field, with the likes of cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, Editors Conor O 'Neill and Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Jacqueline West, production designers Dennis Gassner and Richard Johnson, Kazuhiro as prosthetic makeup artist, and composer Thomas Newman.

Release Date Confirmed

Shot entirely in VistaVision, Digger has been designed for a grand theatrical experience. Backed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, the film will release exclusively in Indian cinemas, including IMAX, on October 2, 2026.

The newly released trailer and poster promise a visually spectacular film that combines global-scale storytelling with Iñárritu's signature style of thought-provoking cinema.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Buys 25-Acre Land Parcel In Pune's Mulshi For Rs 16.42 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.