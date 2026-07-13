Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Second Love & More

South Indian entertainment fans have plenty to look forward to this week, with JioHotstar and ZEE5 premiering new Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada titles between July 13 and July 19.

The lineup features everything from reality dating shows and family dramas to crime investigations and action thrillers.

Pavithram Season 2 (JioHotstar)

The Malayalam family drama returns with a new chapter in the lives of Vedha and Vikram as they deal with marriage, parenthood and the challenges that come with building a family. Directed by Sunil Kariattukara, the series stars Sreekanth Sasikumar and Surabhi Santosh. Along with emotional family moments, the new season explores trust, misunderstandings and the strength needed to overcome life's unexpected hurdles.

Streaming from July 13

Second Love (JioHotstar)

Hosted by Ramya Krishnan, Second Love is a Tamil reality dating show featuring 12 singles in their 30s and 40s who are ready to give love another chance after heartbreak, divorce or failed relationships. Through a series of conversations, challenges and emotional moments, the contestants try to form meaningful connections while learning to move on from their past.

Streaming from July 13

MaaIntiBangaaram (JioHotstar)

Originally released in Telugu, MaaIntiBangaaram is an emotional family drama that revolves around love, sacrifice and the unbreakable bond between family members. The story follows a family as they navigate emotional conflicts, difficult decisions and personal struggles while standing by one another through every challenge. The film will stream in Telugu as well as a Tamil-dubbed version.

Streaming from July 17

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Transfer Trimurthulu (ZEE5)

Marking Vadde Naveen's return after nearly a decade, Transfer Trimurthulu is a Telugu crime drama directed by Kamal Teja Narla. Naveen plays an honest police constable who reopens a 20-year-old assault case in Araku, only to uncover a political conspiracy that puts his life and career in danger.

Streaming from July 17

The Devil (ZEE5)

Directed by Prakash Veer, The Devil stars Darshan Thoogudeepa in a dual role. The Kannada action thriller follows Krishna, a humble mess owner who is chosen to impersonate the estranged son of an imprisoned Chief Minister. As he steps into politics, he finds himself caught in a web of conspiracy, betrayal and dangerous enemies, leading to a gripping battle for power and truth.

Streaming from July 17

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