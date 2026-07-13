CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 shortly for the examination session scheduled in June. Aspirants who have successfully completed their registration for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) will be able to download their hall tickets from the official site, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

While NTA has yet to confirm the precise date for the admit card release, it is anticipated to be made available by July 15, 2026, just days prior to the examination.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the CSIR NET 2026 Admit Card will be provided here -> Direct Link

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CSIR NET Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website for CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "CSIR NET June 2026 Admit Card".

Step 3: Input your application number, date of birth or password, along with the security code.

Step 4: Press the login button to view the admit card.

Step 5: The CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF version and print it out for future reference.

CSIR NET 2026 June Session Exam Dates

According to the published schedule, the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination is set to take place on July 17 and 18, 2026, in a computer-based format at various exam centres across the nation.

Candidates are recommended to frequently check the official portal for the most recent updates regarding the city intimation slip, admit card distribution, examination instructions, and other essential directions.

Subject Date Time Mathematical Sciences 17-July-2026 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 18-July-2026 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Chemical Sciences 18-July-2026 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Life Sciences 17-July-2026 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Physical Science 17-July-2026 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

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CSIR NET Admit Card 2026: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates have been advised to reach the test centre well before the reporting time to complete security and seating formalities without rush. Avoid carrying prohibited items such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators or any other electronic devices.

Carefully follow all instructions printed on the admit card; verify the exact location of the exam centre in advance to prevent last-minute confusion and preserve the admit card even after the examination, as it may be needed later for result, counselling or document verification.

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