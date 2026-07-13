Looking At Sandbox AI Model With 60-70% of Mythos Capabilities: IT Secretary

India is developing a domestic AI sandbox with around 60–70% of the capabilities of the advanced Mythos model as it seeks to strengthen access to frontier artificial intelligence technologies amid US export restrictions, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

Speaking on India's AI and cybersecurity roadmap, Krishnan said access to frontier AI models remains a key priority for the government.

He said India is in discussions with US counterparts, but current export controls have limited access to some advanced AI systems.

"We are looking to set up a sandbox model with about 60–70% of Mythos' capabilities. The government's approach is that these models should be accessible within our borders," he said.

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Krishnan said the emergence of advanced AI models such as Mythos has exposed long-standing cybersecurity vulnerabilities that had remained unaddressed for years, providing an opportunity to identify and fix weaknesses in digital infrastructure.

Highlighting the growing cyber threat landscape, he said digitisation has delivered significant economic benefits, but has also increased the risk of cyberattacks.

He warned that cyber threats targeting critical organisations could create instability comparable to warfare, while noting that AI can serve both as a security risk and a powerful tool for cyber defence.

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The IT secretary stressed the need to strengthen online account security and build indigenous cybersecurity capabilities, calling it the only sustainable long-term strategy.

He said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has primary responsibility for government cybersecurity and that cybersecurity audits are an ongoing exercise, as new vulnerabilities continue to emerge.

On the reported cybersecurity incident involving Tata Electronics, Krishnan said the matter has been reported to CERT-In, adding that the companies involved believe no significant data or assets have been compromised.

He also said the government is reviewing the national cybersecurity policy and examining reports submitted by WhatsApp, Signal and Meta on separate cybersecurity and online safety issues.

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