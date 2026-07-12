Billionaire Sudha Reddy's Rare Rs 280 Crore Jewellery Collection Captures Attention At Paris Couture Week

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Sudha Reddy drew attention at Paris Haute Couture Week with a series of luxury jewellery pieces from her private collection. According to celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel, the jewellery worn by Reddy during the fashion event was valued at approximately Rs 280 crore.

Paris Haute Couture Week was held from July 6 to July 9, bringing together leading fashion houses and designers from around the world.

Diamond Jewellery at Giorgio Armani Show

For Giorgio Armani's Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, Sudha Reddy wore a blue sculpted outfit from the designer's latest collection. She paired the ensemble with panther-shaped ear cuffs featuring 30 carats of diamonds.

She also wore a 23-carat yellow diamond ring, which Priyanshu Goel estimated to be worth Rs 20 crore. Another highlight was a 30-carat rose-cut diamond ring, which accompanied her across multiple appearances during the event.

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Heritage Jewels Complement Elie Saab Look

At Elie Saab's runway presentation, Sudha Reddy chose a strapless floral gown paired with a matching dupatta. She accessorised the look with turquoise ear cuffs, which, according to Priyanshu Goel, featured the same type of turquoise gemstone seen in Salman Khan's well-known bracelet.

Diamond Bow Necklace at Manish Malhotra's Debut Show

For Manish Malhotra's Paris Haute Couture Week debut, Sudha Reddy appeared in a hand-embroidered corset-style ensemble featuring three-dimensional floral detailing.

She completed the look with a custom diamond bow necklace from Manish Malhotra's collection. According to Priyanshu Goel, the necklace was crafted with 75 carats of natural diamonds. She also wore a diamond floral hair accessory, which the expert estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.

Priyanshu Goel stated that every jewellery piece worn by Sudha Reddy during the event came from her personal collection and was not rented.

Earlier this year, Sudha Reddy also made headlines at the Met Gala 2026, where she reportedly wore the 550-carat "Queen of Merelani" deep violet-blue tanzanite pendant, valued at approximately Rs 142.8 crore from her private collection.

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