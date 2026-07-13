Ranbir Kapoor Buys 25-Acre Land Parcel Near Pune For Rs 16.42 Crore

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has purchased nearly 25.7 acres of land in Mulshi taluka near Pune, Maharashtra, for a total consideration of Rs 16.42 crore. The acquisition comprises four adjoining land parcels located in Pimpri village, with the sale agreement officially registered on April 30, 2026.

The transaction adds another significant asset to Kapoor's growing real estate portfolio, following his recent land purchase in Ayodhya earlier this year.

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Breakdown of the Four Land Parcels

The newly acquired property consists of four adjoining plots covering a combined area of 1,04,000 square meters (approximately 25.7 acres).

The first land parcel measures 21,400 square meters and was purchased for Rs 3.31 crore. The second spans 29,900 square meters and was acquired for Rs 4.62 crore. The third parcel, measuring 43,800 square meters, was purchased for Rs 7.07 crore, while the fourth parcel covers 8,900 square meters and was acquired for Rs 1.39 crore.

According to property registration documents, the transaction attracted Rs 82.13 lakh in stamp duty.

Property Documents Confirm the Transaction

According to CRE Matrix, the details of the purchase are based on property registration documents accessed by the real estate data analytics platform. A message was sent to Ranbir Kapoor regarding the transaction, and the report stated that the story would be updated if a response was received. The sellers, however, could not be contacted for comment.

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Earlier Investment in Ayodhya

In May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) announced that Ranbir Kapoor had acquired a 2,134-square-foot land parcel at its 'The Sarayu' project in Ayodhya for approximately Rs 3.31 crore.

The 75-acre plotted development is located along the banks of the Sarayu River and is planned to feature a clubhouse, more than 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel that will be operated by The Leela.

Celebrity Interest in Land Investments

Ranbir Kapoor's latest acquisition comes amid a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in land and premium real estate beyond Mumbai. According to the report, several prominent personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma, have expanded their property portfolios through investments in destinations such as Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune, and Goa.

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