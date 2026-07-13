Data Transparency Vital For Over 80% AI Smartphone Buyers, CMR Research Finds

About 82% of people who purchase AI smartphones regard data transparency practices as vital when it comes to a brand attempting to build trust with consumers, as per the Smartphone AI Pulse 2026 study by CyberMedia Research.

The study was conducted among 2,000 respondents between the ages of 18-35 spanning eight Indian cities. The study noted that only 15% of consumers preferred advanced hardware in their phones over AI features if they had to pay the same price for them, while 25% of them identified as 'AI-first' buyers.

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While 60% of them expressed a preference for a balance between AI features and good hardware.

It found that 78% of customers see overall performance as the most crucial feature when it comes to purchasing smartphones with AI features. Close to 70% of consumers cited AI-enhanced camera quality as their reason for purchasing the aforementioned product.

The report stated that 59% of the respondents stated that high-performance AI capabilities informed their decision in purchasing AI phones. Up to 77% of the consumers polled stated that they use AI features while taking photos with the product, such as low-light enhancement, portrait features and scene detection. Around 71% of them used AI multiple times a week for looking up information, helping them with writing, assistance, summarising and translating, along with holding conversations with AI.

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Close to 57% of the consumers said that they understand and use AI features on their smartphone while the rest stated that they made use of them partially. Half of the active users reported using five or more AI features.

Similarly, 68% of customers stated that they were aware of the importance of AI chipsets when it comes to facilitating the performance of AI features in boosting gaming, battery performance, photography and reducing input lag. The report said that 83% of Gen Z users claimed to be aware of the aforementioned information.

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