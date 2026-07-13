LTM Partners With Anthropic To Boost Adoption Of Claude

IT services firm LTM announced a partnership with AI giant Anthropic on Monday, July 13, to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption of Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork across engineering, modernisation, and business workflows.

LTM will combine Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork with its enterprise implementation expertise to help clients to boost productivity, while ensuring quality and transparency. It will focus in domains such as BFSI, Hi-Tech, Consumer and Production Industry.

The company also plans to scale internal adoption by embedding Claude, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork into its delivery model.

The three strategic focus areas of partnership include:

LTM BlueVerse: AI Delivery Fabric

LTM BlueVerse AI Delivery Fabric will serve as the enterprise implementation layer for Claude adoption, integrating Claude and Claude Code into delivery workflows across AI-led software engineering, application modernisation and other related segments.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Extends Free Claude Fable 5 Access By Another Week

LTM AI1000: Talent Enablement program

The IT firm will also scale its AI1000 initiative to train and deploy thousands of Claude-certified architects and Forward Deployed Engineers. They will work with clients from assessment and architecture units.

Claude Center of Excellence

LTM will establish a dedicated Center of Excellence for Claude as the partnership's scale engine. It will aim to build

reusable skills, agentic MVPs, reference architectures, and playbooks spanning cloud-native and platform-based

applications.

Speaking in the collaboration, Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic said, "LTM brings delivery expertise, trained people, and long-standing client relationships across industries, and their customers want to embed Claude into the systems they rely on. LTM is embedding Claude and Claude Code in BlueVerse, bringing trusted frontier AI technology to the center of how they do what they do best - help their clients build, modernize, and run their software."

Meanwhile, Venu Lambu, LTM's CEO and Managing Director said, “LTM helps clients accelerate AI adoption and translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes through our partnership with Anthropic. Combining Claude with LTM's BlueVerse ecosystem, deep domain expertise, technology capabilities, and AI1000 talent initiative creates a powerful foundation for enterprises to embed AI across their business

and modernize at scale."

ALSO READ: Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Joins Anthropic Oversight Trust

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