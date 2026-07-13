West Indies Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Check Date, Time And How To Watch WI Vs NZ Match

West Indies will take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 14, from 12 a.m. IST.

West Indies began the ODI series on a winning note after Keacy Carty and Shai Hope combined to seal a convincing seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in Guyana. The duo stitched together a crucial 131-run partnership for the third wicket as the hosts overhauled a target of 268 with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, teenage spinner Vitel Lawes marked his professional debut in style, returning figures of 3 for 54 at just 19 years of age.

The visitors had a solid opening phase as Henry Nicholls and Will Young combined for useful knocks of 27 and 49. Mark Chapman appeared comfortable at the crease but missed the opportunity to build a bigger score. Daryl Mitchell emerged as New Zealand's key batter, anchoring the innings with a 73-ball 65, but his departure stalled their hopes of a stronger finish. The lower order struggled to inject urgency, and New Zealand were bowled out for 267.

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Lawes celebrated his first professional breakthrough when Nicholls miscued a shot straight to midwicket. Chapman survived a close call shortly afterwards as Pierre could not hold on to a challenging chance while attempting a leap. Young's promising innings ended just one run short of fifty when he got a leading edge back to spinner Gudakesh Motie.

"I was very nervous coming into the game," Lawes told the broadcasters after New Zealand's innings, reported ESPNcricinfo. "Getting that first wicket helped settle all the nerves."

West Indies Team Update

Shimron Hetmyer has been named as the replacement for Justin Greaves in the WI ODI squad for game 2 and 3 of the series against New Zealand in Guyana. Greaves suffered a back injury that ruled him out of the first ODI, he will be reassessed by the medical team ahead of the final two ODIs. Hetmyer was left out to allow him to participate in the ongoing Major League Cricket 2026 but Seattle Orcas did not qualify for the knockouts, freeing Hetmyer up to join the West Indies squad.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The second ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday, July 14 from 12 a.m. IST.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Venue

The second ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the New Zealand Tour Of West Indies won't be available in India.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the second ODI between West Indies and New Zealand on the FanCode app and website.

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West Indies Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

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