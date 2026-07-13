Australia Women's Cricket Hit By Controversy After Allegation Against Ashleigh Gardner | What We Know

Australia's women's Cricket team has been thrust into controversy after vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner became the subject of unverified allegations made by her estranged wife, Monica Wright, in a series of social media posts that have attracted widespread attention.

The controversy unfolded after Wright shared Instagram stories alleging that her wife, Gardner, had been unfaithful during their marriage and named Australian teammate Georgia Voll.

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The posts quickly went viral, prompting discussions across social media and cricket circles.

Neither Gardner nor Voll has publicly responded to the allegations; Cricket Australia has also not issued any official statement regarding the issue.

The allegations surfaced just days after Australia's successful campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup, where Gardner played a key role in the team's title-winning run.

One of Australia's leading all-rounders, Gardner has been a regular member of the national side since making her international debut in 2017 and currently serves as the team's vice-captain.

Gardner and Wright got married in April 2025 after announcing their engagement the previous year. While reports indicated that the couple have separated, neither had publicly commented on their relationship before Wright's social media posts.

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The series of allegations remain unverified, and no evidence has been publicly produced to support the claims. Gardner's management has reportedly been approached for comment by multiple media outlets, while Voll has also remained silent on the issue.

There has been a lot of attention on the incident because it involves two members of Australia's World-Cup-winning squad. No party involved has officially confirmed the claims that are going around on social media.

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