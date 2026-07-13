Kangana Ranaut Supports UP Governor Anandiben Patel's Cooking Remark, Social Media Divided Over Her Views

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has found herself at the centre of another social media debate after expressing support for Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's recent remarks encouraging women to learn cooking, regardless of their professional careers. Sharing the Governor's speech on X, Kangana endorsed the message, prompting mixed reactions from the public.

During a public address, Anandiben Patel said that women should know how to cook for their families even if they become teachers, IAS officers or pursue any other profession. She stressed that a woman should first become an "expert mother" and help prepare her daughters for every stage of life so they can confidently handle challenges after marriage. According to Patel, mothers have an important role in equipping their daughters with life skills and emotional strength.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Childhood Experience

Reacting to the speech, Kangana reflected on her own childhood, recalling that while her brother enjoyed playing outdoor sports, she spent time creating doll houses, stitching clothes for her dolls and pretending to cook on miniature clay stoves. She described these activities as something that came naturally to her rather than being forced.

The actor further wrote that women possess an innate nurturing instinct, adding that Indian culture has long associated women with forms such as Shakti, Annapurna and Mata. According to Kangana, caring for others, cooking and nurturing loved ones are qualities that bring happiness and fulfilment.

Social Media Users Offer Mixed Opinions

Kangana's post quickly triggered debate online. While some users appreciated her perspective and agreed that nurturing is an important quality, many others disagreed. Critics argued that cooking should remain a personal choice rather than an expectation based on gender roles. Several users also questioned the idea of glorifying traditional responsibilities exclusively for women.

Kangana's Upcoming Film Faces Legal Hurdle

On the professional front, Kangana recently completed filming Queen 2, directed by Vikas Bahl. However, the sequel has landed in legal trouble after Phantom Studios, producers of the original 2013 hit Queen, filed a Rs 250 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the sequel is being developed without their permission.

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