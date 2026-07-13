FII Flows Will 'Gradually Return', Nifty To Climb 10% To 26,500 Points By June 2027: Goldman Sachs Report

Foreign institutional investors' (FII) flows will "gradually return" to India despite the recent flare up in tensions in West Asia, and the NSE's 30-share benchmark NIFTY index is estimated to rise 10% to be at 26,500 points in a year, an American brokerage said on Monday.

"Foreign selling is likely over, and sentiment should turn incrementally favourable on improved domestic outlook and ultra-light foreign positioning," said Goldman Sachs in a note.

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The note underlined that India has been used as a funding market in the first half of 2026, leading to record outflows of $30 billion in a short span of over three months, but added that investors have turned net buyers since mid-June, pumping in $2 billion.

Most of the buying is in the financial sector, it said, adding that with a large underweight positioning towards Indian equities, global funds have ample room to neutralise their exposures.

Investor concerns at the current point of time for such FIIs will include continuing earnings downgrade cycle and still less attractive growth-valuation mix relative to other markets, the brokerage said.

However, improving visibility on domestic recovery will act as a catalyst for investors to start pricing in the anticipated recovery in advance, it added.

From a market perspective, it acknowledged that the NIFTY returns were at a three-decade low in the first half of 2026, with the index down 9%, but added that it sees room to rebound.

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"...while renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may fuel near-term volatility, as domestic recovery starts to get priced in, we expect NIFTY to rebound towards our June'27 target of 26,500, implying a 10% upside from current levels," it said.

Large-caps have seen relatively shallower earnings cuts than the Mid-caps in the first half of 2026 and provide better earnings visibility, the report said, pointing to banks, power, and domestic over exports as the best bets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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